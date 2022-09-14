Price of flour goes up in Oghi after withdrawal of subsidy

MANSEHRA: The price of wheat flour has jumped to an all-time high in Oghi and its sunburns as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government suspended the sale of

the subsidised commodity in the tehsil. “The price of

a 20kg bag has increased to an ever high and is

being sold for Rs2000 as the government has suspended the sale of wheat flour at

the subsidised price in

the tehsil,” Aslam Khan Tanoli, told reporters on Tuesday.

A group of locals led by Khan said that the 20-kilogram bag of wheat flour, which was sold at Rs1,700, was now available for Rs2,000.

“The skyrocketing prices of essential commodities and basic necessities have deprived people of two times meals,” he said. Khan said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government should ensure the subsidised wheat flour supply across tehsil to bring down the soaring prices of the commodity.

“If prices of the wheat flour don’t come down, we would be left with no other option but to come onto the streets to protest against it,” he said.

Mohammad Ijaz, another local, said, “The federal government has failed to address the inflation in the country and people are deprived of even basic necessities and cannot meet expenses incurred on their children’s education.”