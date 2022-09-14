‘PDM govt could not digest Imran’s popularity’

LAHORE:Adviser to CM on Information Omar Sarfraz Cheema said that those indulging in conspiracies against the democracy, economy and the country met with failure in the past and will face the fate in future as well.

Omar Cheema expressed these views while addressing a press conference at DGPR office on Tuesday. He said that Shehbaz Sharif went to Qatar, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman went to Turkey and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also gone on foreign tours when more than half of the country was drowned in flood. At that time, Chairman PTI Imran Khan, who felt the pain of the people was busy in doing telethon for the welfare of the people. He said the federal government could not digest the people's friendliness with Imran.

They imposed a restriction on the mainstream social media and tried to make Imran’s telethon unsuccessful but failed. The PDM gang by adopting such fascist measures are merely enhancing the popularity of Imran Khan.