Tents distributed among 41,116 families

LAHORE:Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Punjab Faisal Farid has said that the relief activities of PDMA and other organisations are continuing in the flood affected areas of South Punjab.

The process of water drainage is going on, most of the flood areas have been drained. Flood victims are being continuously provided with food and drink, medical treatment and other necessary facilities. Tents have been distributed to 41,116 households and ration has been distributed to 1,411,98 flood-affected households, 19,225 households have been given plastic mats, 21,254 mosquito nets, PDMA has provided 68,326 clean water cans, he said and added that so far flour bags and 4,845 blankets, 523 beds, utensils and other items have been provided to the flood victims in 22,387 households, 158,466 flood victims have been provided medical treatment facilities.

More than 665,000 animals in flood areas have been vaccinated. According to the instructions of the Punjab government, a joint survey is going on by the institutions to estimate the damages caused by the flood. The survey process will be completed in Dera Ghazi Khan District by September 27. It will pay compensation to the flood victims, he said. He added that rehabilitation of flood victims is the first priority. They should deposit their donations in the flood relief fund account of Punjab Bank of Chief Minister Punjab and play their role in the rehabilitation of the flood victims, the DG said.

Integration of mining leases data discussed: A meeting for integration of mining leases data, mines inspection data and mines labour data was held here with Asadullah Faiz, Secretary MMD in the chair at conference room of DG Mines Punjab. The meeting was attended by the Chief Inspectorate of Mines (CIM), Punjab, Mines Labour Welfare Commissioner, Punjab and senior directors.

Rizwan Saqib, Director GIS briefed about the benefits of integration of all the data under one window facilitation for the general public and its use for master planning of mineral sector of the Punjab province.

The Secretary MMD directed to integrate all the data from CIM and Mines Labour Welfare Organisation (MLWO) with DG mines online GIS Portal which will benefit the mineral sector development plans for future.