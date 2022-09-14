Rebuilding flood-hit houses, schools to take time: governor

LAHORE:Delegations from different areas, including Bahawalpur, called on Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman at Governor’s House here Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh-ur-Rehman said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working tirelessly for the rehabilitation of the flood victims by taking all the institutions on board.

The governor said that the flood had caused widespread destruction in the country and it would take a long time to rebuild houses, schools, hospitals and roads that were damaged by the floods. The governor said that the country was currently going through a crisis.

He said that the flood victims should not only be helped but they should also be resettled in their homes. The governor said it was the national duty of everyone to help the flood victims. He said that Pakistan Army, Rescue 1122 and the departments of provincial government were rendering valuable services in the relief operation. He praised relief work being done by various welfare organisations and the business community.

He said that with the support of the business community and the Red Crescent, rations and relief goods were sent to the flood victims from Governor’s House and Insha Allah, this service would be continued.

The governor said that as chancellor, he had mobilised the universities for flood relief campaign, adding that relief goods are also being dispatched to the flood victims from the public and private universities. He said that manpower from universities was also participating in the relief operation. On this occasion, the governor also heard the people’s problems.