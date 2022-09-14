Deaf, dumb girl raped in South Cantt

LAHORE:A 10-year-old hearing and speech impaired girl was raped by an unidentified man in Basti Chirag Shah in the limits of South Cantonment police.

The affected girl is undergoing medical treatment. The victim was playing outside her house when the unidentified accused lured her to an isolated place and raped her. Police have registered a case against the accused on the complaint of the victim’s father Naveed. Gender crime cell teams have collected evidences from the spot.

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has sought a report from CCPO Lahore. He ordered the arrest of the accused and maintained that the perpetrator of the crime deserved severe punishment under the law. CCPO Lahore took notice of the incident and ordered SP Cantt to submit a report in this regard.

shot dead: A man was shot dead and his cousin injured by two persons in the Ghaziabad area Tuesday.

The incident took place in a bazaar near Muslimabad area of Ghaziabad police station. The accused Bilal and Pappu had an old dispute with the victim Asim Khan. On the day of the incident, accused Bilal and Pappu approached the victim and opened fire after a brief exchange of hot words. As a result, Asim and his cousin Jaffar got injuries. The accused fled the scene. The injured were taken to hospital where Asim Khan yielded to his wounds. Police shifted the body to the morgue.

arrested: City Division Investigation police arrested 24 accused involved in the incidents of murder, robbery and extortion.

Investigation Police Shahdara arrested four persons Shahzeb, Adil Bashir and Naveed for killing one Zohaib, one Qamar-uz-Zaman for killing his sister for honour and two brothers Azam and Aslam for killing their uncle aAbdul Wahid. Bhati Gate police arrested four robbers Amina alias Kalu, Talha, Alamgir and Rizwan and recovered cash and weapons from them. Lorri Ada police arrested two robbers Muhammad Ali and Amanullah and recovered cash, cell phones and weapons from them.

Shafiqabad police arrested two robbers Ishaq Khan and Ali Raza and recovered cash, motorcycle and illegal weapons from them. Badami Bagh police arrested seven suspects involved in three robberies and extortion while Misri Shah police arrested two robbers Farid and Ashfaq.

Three officials dismissed: CTO Lahore dismissed a junior clerk and two naib qasid on corruption charges. The dismissed officials include a junior clerk Aftab and two naib qasid Khalid and Liaqat. The three officials used to extort money from citizens on licence verification certificates. After being found guilty in the inquiry report, the three officials were given dismissal orders.

unclaimed bodies: Edhi Foundation Lahore buried four unclaimed bodies in different cemeteries of the City on Tuesday. Two bodies were recovered from the area of Bhati Gate police and one each from Garden Town and Tibbi City police areas.