Syria cholera outbreak at risk of spreading: WHO

BEIRUT: The World Health Organisation warned on Tuesday of a "very high" risk of cholera spreading across Syria after the country recorded its first cases since 2009.
"The risk of cholera spreading to other governorates is very high," the WHO said, after cases were recorded in at least five of the country’s 14 provinces. "The source of infection could be linked to people drinking water from untreated sources," or "food contamination due to irrigating plants with contaminated water," the WHO said in a statement.
On Monday, the Syrian health ministry reported two cholera deaths in government-held areas. On Saturday, Kurdish authorities reported three deaths in areas of northern and eastern Syria under their control.
The WHO said the cases were the first reported in Syria since 2009, when 342 cases were confirmed in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor and the northern province of Raqa. The disease is generally contracted from contaminated food or water, and causes diarrhoea and vomiting.
A decade of civil war has damaged two thirds of Syria’s water treatment plants, half of its pumping stations and one third of its water towers, the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has said. Nearly half the population relies on alternative and often unsafe sources of water while at least 70 percent of sewage goes untreated, it added.
LONDON: More migrants have crossed the Channel to the UK from northern France so far this year than in the whole of...
NEW DELHI: Eight cheetahs will be sent to India where they will be personally welcomed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi...
TEHRAN: Iran said on Tuesday it had "fully" cooperated with the UN nuclear watchdog in its probe into traces of...
PARIS: Humanity is "going in the wrong direction" on climate change due to its addiction to fossil fuels, the UN said...
KRAMATORSK, Ukraine: Russia said on Tuesday it was carrying out "massive strikes" across the Ukrainian frontline and...
BUDAPEST: Hungary has tightened abortion rules with activists decrying on Tuesday that pregnant women will have to...
Comments