Syria cholera outbreak at risk of spreading: WHO

BEIRUT: The World Health Organisation warned on Tuesday of a "very high" risk of cholera spreading across Syria after the country recorded its first cases since 2009.

"The risk of cholera spreading to other governorates is very high," the WHO said, after cases were recorded in at least five of the country’s 14 provinces. "The source of infection could be linked to people drinking water from untreated sources," or "food contamination due to irrigating plants with contaminated water," the WHO said in a statement.

On Monday, the Syrian health ministry reported two cholera deaths in government-held areas. On Saturday, Kurdish authorities reported three deaths in areas of northern and eastern Syria under their control.

The WHO said the cases were the first reported in Syria since 2009, when 342 cases were confirmed in the eastern province of Deir Ezzor and the northern province of Raqa. The disease is generally contracted from contaminated food or water, and causes diarrhoea and vomiting.

A decade of civil war has damaged two thirds of Syria’s water treatment plants, half of its pumping stations and one third of its water towers, the United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) has said. Nearly half the population relies on alternative and often unsafe sources of water while at least 70 percent of sewage goes untreated, it added.