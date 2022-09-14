 
Wednesday September 14, 2022
Over 13,000 Tunisian migrants reach Italy in 2022

By AFP
September 14, 2022

TUNIS: More than 13,000 clandestine Tunisian migrants have reached Italy by sea since the start of the year, almost a fifth of them minors, a Tunisian rights group said on Tuesday. The Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (FTDES) said more than 500 clandestine migrants have also perished or gone missing off the Tunisian coast over the same period.

