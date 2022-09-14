German man jailed for killing cashier in mask row

BAD KREUZNACH, Germany: A 50-year-old German man was jailed for life on Tuesday for shooting dead a petrol station cashier because he was angry about being told to wear a mask while buying beer.
The September 2021 murder in the western town of Idar-Oberstein shocked Germany, which saw a vocal anti-mask and anti-vaccine movement emerge in response to the government’s coronavirus restrictions.
