Wednesday September 14, 2022
World

German man jailed for killing cashier in mask row

By AFP
September 14, 2022

BAD KREUZNACH, Germany: A 50-year-old German man was jailed for life on Tuesday for shooting dead a petrol station cashier because he was angry about being told to wear a mask while buying beer.

The September 2021 murder in the western town of Idar-Oberstein shocked Germany, which saw a vocal anti-mask and anti-vaccine movement emerge in response to the government’s coronavirus restrictions.

