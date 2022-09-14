PCB suspends Asif on corruption charges

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has indefinitely suspended left-arm spinner Asif Afridi for breach of the Anti-Corruption Code under Article 4.7.1.

According to the PCB, the suspension is immediate and the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa cricketer, Asif cannot participate in any cricketing-related activities until a full and thorough investigation has been carried out by PCB’s Anti-Corruption Unit.

Asif has today been issued a Notice of Charge for two breaches under Article 2.4 of the Code and has fourteen days to respond to the charges. The board also excused itself from announcing further details about the case due to its nature of being an ongoing investigation. The PCB suspension comes as a big blow for Asif whose name was starting to get some traction for selection in the national team courtesy of his performances for Multan Sultans in the Pakistan Super League.

Abraham fires Roma to win at Empoli

Ag AFP

EMPOLI: Tammy Abraham struck the decisive goal in Roma’s 2-1 win at Empoli on Monday which put them a point behind a trio of sides leading the way in Serie A.

Roma are fifth but just behind Napoli, Atalanta and AC Milan after Abraham forced home Paulo Dybala’s cross from close range in the 71st minute.

The impressive Dybala had opened the scoring for the away side, who came into Monday’s match off the back of two bad defeats at the hands of fourth-placed Udinese and Ludogorets, in the 17th minute with a beautifully guided shot after having already hit post.