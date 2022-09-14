Sharjeel ton helps Sindh trounce Balochistan

LAHORE: An unbeaten century from Sindh’s Sharjeel Khan led his side to a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Balochistan in the 22nd fixture of the Kingdom Valley National T20 Cup 2022-23 here at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Chasing 159 to win, Sharjeel and Saim Ayub provided a flying start to the innings as both left-handers scored runs at will. Saim scored a 26-ball 28 which included four boundaries and knitted a 116-run partnership for the first wicket.

Sharjeel who was provided three chances (dropped at the score of 18,19 and 60) went on to score his and tournament’s first century. He returned undefeated on 107 off 62 balls, studded with 13 fours and four towering sixes.

Earlier, after being put into bat by Sindh’s Saud Shakeel, Balochistan lost their opening pair Asad Shafiq (six off nine) and Haseebullah (15 off 15, two fours) in the sixth over with 32 runs on the board. After the departure of Shan, Bangalzai added an unbeaten 58 runs for the fifth wicket with Hussain Talat (19 off 11, two fours, one six) to help his side post 158 for four.