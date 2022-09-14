PCB selectors face tough questions ahead of team selection

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) selectors are facing some tough questions ahead of naming the team for the series against England and more importantly for the T20 World Cup starting in Australia next month.

‘The News’ has learnt that the selectors that include chief selector Mohammad Wasim, captain Babar Azam and head coach Saqlain Mushtaq held a meeting on Tuesday and are expected to meet again over the next two days to decide on the formation of the team for the upcoming international outings.

It is unlikely that Pakistan will go on to meet the deadline set forth by the ICC to name the team for the World Cup. With just a day left (September 15) to submit the final list, it is likely that Pakistan would now furnish a request with the ICC for extension of the deadline.

“We have not yet requested the ICC for any extension in deadline but that is possible if the selectors desire so. There have been traditions where the ICC in some cases has given extra time to a member country to submit names for the important events. I think the situation would get clear within the next two days,” a source within the board said.

The selection think-tank faces a two-pronged challenge to finalise the team for the series against England and later for the tri-series in New Zealand followed by the World Cup.

There have been some injury problems even within the team. Shaheen Afridi’s injury aside the selectors are not sure at this point as to whether all the players who represented Pakistan in the Asia Cup are fully fit to take on England in the seven-match T20 series starting from September 20.

“The injury to Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Shahnawaz Dahani is a real concern. Selectors are waiting for the expert opinion on cricketers’ injury status before finalising the team for the England series. There has been no final word on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s injury so far. In all the probability, he would not be in a position to play the first five matches against England. Depending on his fitness status he may be selected to play at least one of the matches against England before heading to New Zealand for the tri-series,” the source said.

Mohammad Rizwan who played the last two Asia Cup matches with knee problems is also likely to be rested at least for the first half of the series against England.

Shadab’s injury status is also not clear yet. However, all these injured players have time at their disposal to get fit and ready before the team departs for New Zealand in the first week of September.

One of the tricky questions selectors face at present is the selection of an extra wicketkeeper with the squad to Down Under. In case the selectors go in favour of a second wicket-keeper for the T20 World Cup, it is likely that he would be given a chance against England.

Chances are there that Sarfaraz Ahmed may be asked to keep wickets against England at least for the first half of the England series. In that case we may well see the reserve wicket-keeper travelling with the team to Down Under.

“Option of including one extra player in the T20 World Cup squad on all expenses paid by the ‘PCB’ is also under consideration. Apart from a 15-member squad, one of two extra players may be included in the team for the tri-series and later for the World Cup. However, these players could only participate in the World Cup, if some genuine injury problems erupt in between. Chances, however, are there that a reserve wicketkeeper may be included in the 15-member World Cup team, at the expense of a genuine batsmen.”