Back to the beginning

Former prime minister Imran Khan never fails to provide question and controversy each time he makes a TV appearance. This time, the controversy comes with a recent TV interview by the PTI chairman who in the course of the interview seemed to suggest that the army chief should continue till the next general elections when a new government comes in and appoints a new army chief. His reasoning, unsurprisingly, was that the current PDM government has no right to appoint a new chief on merit. With talk of ‘extensions’ doing the rounds, the interview no doubt led to a lot of conjecture and confusion both – PTI leaders and supporters saying that Imran did not use the word ‘extension’ while others decrying the ‘U-turn’ by the PTI leader. On his part, Imran has told journalists that he had not talked about an ‘extension’ but that he had suggested ‘deferring’ a new chief’s appointment till new elections. The reason behind this may be quite simple: Imran is backtracking on his narrative but he does not want to admit it given how charged up his support base is when it comes to the ‘neutrality’ narrative at the moment.

One could say this may be a case of a rose by any other name essentially still being what it is but the PTI would have us believe it is sticking to its ‘resistance’ stance – something that has seen the party’s popularity touch new heights. But, while the PTI can spin this as much as it wants, it is becoming quite clear that the party chief now wants to put an end to the troubles between him and the country’s powerful stakeholders. Like many other politicians, he too seems to have realized that he cannot form a government after antagonizing the most powerful institution in the country.

From the get-go, Imran and his PTI have maintained that the US has been behind the fall of his government and that it was a grand foreign conspiracy because of his independent foreign policy. He had blamed ‘handlers’ without naming them; he had exhorted 'neutrals' to be neutral and not be neutral in equal measure; and he had spun a tale of conspiracy that was lapped up by his supporters.

Most of the much-claimed 'narrative' has since come undone. Imran has had to admit that he met US diplomat Robin Raphel and his party has not denied news reports of Fawad Chaudhry meeting the new US ambassador at the US embassy in Islamabad. The recent interview and talk of 'deferment' of the COAS appointment too comes as a Plan B strategy. And yet the PTI spin masters may just get away with giving this too a veneer of bravery and real politik. Imran may be popular – possibly the most popular political figure at the moment but even he and his party know that eventually they will need to sit with the government and all stakeholders to reach a consensus on new election dates, caretaker setup and election reforms. His threat of giving a protest call against the government may not bring about the desired results but extending an olive branch to where it matters would – and that seems to be what the PTI is now pinning its hopes on. It may just be an attempt to get right back to square one for the former blue-eyed.