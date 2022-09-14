Bye old friend

During a recent trip to the medical store I encountered an impatient customer begging for some Panadol as his head was killing him. Unfortunately, the store was not able to meet his request as, amidst all the floods and economic turmoil, Panadol has, reportedly, ceased production in Pakistan and is now short in the market.

Panadol is the de facto national medicine of our people and its shortage will come as a shock to many. The health authorities should raise awareness of alternatives to lessen the panic and confusion.

Eman Mudassar Tarar

Sargodha