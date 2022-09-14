This refers to the news story ‘Vested interests’ (September 13, 2022). If Miftah Ismail was a man of principle, he should have resigned rather than succumbing to pressure for the withdrawal of the tax imposed on the traders through their electricity bills. Likewise, he should have taxed the big farmers who continue to be exempted from paying tax despite earning enormous income.

Shedding crocodile tears in front of the camera does no good for the economy or the flood victims who are looking for succor from the government. In effect, Miftah Ismail has proved to be a weak and indecisive finance minister, willing to bend under the political influence of vested interests. We need a strong and unbending finance minister that tolerates no interference in the transfer of resources from the rich to the poor.

Huma Arif

Karachi