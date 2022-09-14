Reparations

Pakistan has asked the international community to pay for the latter’s climate injustices, whose catastrophic repercussions are being borne by the developing world. Though it is heartening to see aid pouring into Pakistan from across the world, what we really need are long term commitments.

The effects of climate change go beyond big disasters that grab global headlines. Pakistan will face issues like food insecurity and water scarcity regardless of how much it rains or floods in the coming years. We need and deserve long-term support from the rich countries to deal with these issues.

Asad Aziz

Khushab