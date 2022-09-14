Ragpicker shot dead

The body of a teenage boy was found in Gulistan-e-Jauhar on Tuesday. Rescuers transported the body to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy where the boy was identified as 18-year-old Momin, son of Abdul Ghaffor.
According to SHO Malik Ishaq, the deceased was an Afghan-origin ragpicker, and was shot once in the neck by unidentified people. The motive behind the incident was yet to be ascertained.
