Five suspects held in police encounters

Two suspected motorcycle lifters and three street criminals were arrested during separate encounters with police on Tuesday.

The motorcycle lifters, Aslam Malangi and Salam alias Shamraiz, were arrested in an injured state after an exchange of fire with the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell (AVLC) of the Karachi police in the Mochko neighbourhood.

The police said the suspects were wanted by police in various cases of motorcycle lifting. Pistols, a motorcycle, and mobile phones were recovered from their possession, the police added.

Separately, three street criminals were arrested in an injured state after an exchange of fire with the Anti-Violent Crime Cell of the Karachi police in Hyderi. The suspects, Waqar Ahmed, Adnan Bashir, and Rafiq, were arrested by the police, while their fourth companion, namely Rizwan, managed to escape under the cover of fire. Pistols, mobile phones, and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession.