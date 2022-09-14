Ahsan elected new MAP president

KARACHI: Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, founder and CEO of Nutshell Group, has been elected as new president of The Marketing Association of Pakistan (MAP), a statement said on Tuesday.

Ahsan previously served the MAP in different capacities, including his recent role as a vice president. He has also served as a minister of State and chairman of the Board of Investment.

He is also the founder of the Corporate Pakistan Group, which represents elite of country's national intelligentsia, including corporate and government leaders, policymakers, academicians, defense personnel, media practitioners, and movers and shakers of civil society.

Other office bearers elected to the MAP this year include Saqib Saleem from Arif Habib Investments as vice president MAP, Jahangir Rasheed from Dalda Foods as honorary secretary, and Asim Shafiq from Abbott Laboratories as honorary treasurer. Commenting on the ocassion, Ahsan said his priority would be to strengthen and expand the platform of the association across the country, with induction of new members and new chapters from genres of traditional marketing and emerging digital space alike.