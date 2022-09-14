Careem starts e-payment visibility

KARACHI: Ride hailing service Careem has introduced digital payment visibility for credit/debit card payments to all its drivers across Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, a statement said on Tuesday.
Careem said it had started a digital payment visibility pilot in Karachi back in July, followed by Lahore and Islamabad. “The payment visibility has resulted in a significant decrease of the overall complaints received by customers ,” it said.
Feroz Jaleel, country head, Careem Pakistan said the tech was based on one of the most common complaints that they received. “We studied the data and designed a programme that would focus on providing more payment mode to captains to serve a higher customer base ultimately increasing their earnings.”
He further emphasized that with digital payments, the drivers could earn more while saving on the hassle and fund in costs. The decision was taken keeping in mind the overall macroeconomic conditions of the country, Jaleel said.
KARACHI: Muhammad Azfar Ahsan, founder and CEO of Nutshell Group, has been elected as new president of The Marketing...
LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry has demanded the government grant industry status to...
KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited has pledged to contribute Rs105 million to support flood relief...
KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market rose by Rs500 per tola on Tuesday.According to data released by All Sindh...
WASHINGTON: US consumer prices unexpectedly rose in August and underlying inflation accelerated amid rising costs for...
LAHORE: The desired level of economic stability is still elusive. The run-on rupee has resumed, inflation has shown no...
Comments