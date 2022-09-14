Recycling sector upgrade sought

LAHORE: Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) has demanded the government grant industry status to plastic recycling to reap maximum benefits of untapped potential of the sector.

“Plastic recycling and sustainability are directly related to a clean environment and the industry has great potential,” said FPCCI regional chairman Muhammad Nadeem Qureshi while talking to representatives of the Polymer Waste Importers and Recycling Association (PWIRA) at FPCCI regional office on Tuesday.

During the meeting, PWIRA delegation said the plastic recycling industry had a potential of $1 billion, but “the government is not supporting the sector,” they lamented.

Instead of facilitation, the government was creating hurdles in importing cheaper alternative recyclable materials, which cut down cost of doing business/manufacturing, reduce electricity consumption by 30 percent, and increase green substitution to enter the lucrative international export market, the delegation added.

Assuring full support of the chamber to the delegation, Qureshi said Pakistan’s plastic recycling industry employed over 1 million people in its ecosystem. “They also include more than 200,000 scavengers in plastic collection phase and in sorting, recycling and upstream phase, where finished goods are produced such as polyester clothing/textiles, flooring, automotives, footwear, agriculture, packaging, and others.”