Rs105mn pledged for flood relief

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has pledged to contribute Rs105 million to support flood relief efforts through emergency supplies, a statement said on Tuesday.

The company is contributing donations and providing emergency supplies, including food items, medicines, tents, and shelters to flood victims in parts of the country, OGDCL said. Under its corporate social responsibility, ORGCL said it has so far spent Rs55 million to provide relief items to flood affectees in and around its operational areas. The company informed that it has additionally allocated Rs50 million to complement the government’s flood relief and rehabilitation efforts.