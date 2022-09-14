Quest for growth

LAHORE: The desired level of economic stability is still elusive. The run-on rupee has resumed, inflation has shown no sign of receding, and though the policy rate has not been increased it is still 2-3 times higher than regional economies.

This could be the recipe for disaster, but not growth. Investments are on the hold in hope of stability in macroeconomic indicators.

Car manufacturers that reduced their prices when the rupee recovered appreciably a month back are set to revert to higher prices or even more if the rupee fails to stabilise.

Traders who put the prices of their imported products on hold when rupee recovered (instead of reducing) are contemplating to increase rates when the rupee has reached its previous high levels.

Traders were never confronted by the regulators to lower prices when rupee was up against the dollar. Nor are they challenged now when they are increasing the prices.

In all this, consumers remain at the receiving end.

They have now mastered the art of adjusting their expenses within the stagnant resources as incomes are not increasing.

The adjustments vary according to the segment of the society. The rich have no worries as they are awash with resources, the upper middle-class has curtailed foreign travel; otherwise they live comfortably.

The lower middle-class is seeing a glimpse of miseries that the poor have always faced. They cannot afford high petroleum rates and have reduced the use of vehicles to the barest minimum.

Electricity tariff too has gone beyond their means. The use of air conditioners even in present sultry weather is a luxury they cannot afford.

House rents they are charged, increase regularly without increase in their incomes. Most now struggle to find smaller residences with lower rent.

They even have to compromise on quality of food. For the poor, the present era is a nightmare they have never faced before. Food prices are at historic high, and the availability is suspect. They now survive on charity only which is not adequate.

For politicians all this is part of the game. The opposition’s efforts are to make life more miserable for the masses so that they rise against the ruling coalition.

Instead of facilitating the state to mitigate the miseries of the people, the opposition is creating hurdles in their path. The coalition government is confused.

It takes economically prudent but difficult decisions one day to withdraw the next day on protests from the electorate. It fails to realise that difficult decisions pay dividends after a while and even the status quo in the current scenario does not please the masses nor does it reduce their miseries.

The status quo in fact, broadens the distortions in the economy further and brings more miseries in the long-term. Tough decisions taken now might cost them votes in elections but would be in the larger interest of the nation.

Someone must muster the courage to take transparent and prudent decisions now at the cost of losing power.

Pakistan urgently needs huge investment in manufacturing, services, and agriculture sectors. This investment would not come from incentives as has been demonstrated by the absence of investors despite so many incentives.

Investors would flock to Pakistan if the policies are long-term, fair, and transparent and provide a level playing field to all.

To achieve this, the state must eliminate rent seekers, smugglers, and under-invoicing and under-filing mafias. This requires extremely tough decisions as a lot of vested interests would be hurt.