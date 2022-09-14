Stocks end higher on late cherry-picking

Stocks staged a modest recovery powered by late cherry-picking as a free-falling rupee continued to take a toll on investor participation, traders said.

Pakistan Stock Exchange's (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 Sharea Index rose 139.05 points to 42,001.34 points after hitting a high of 42,091.38 and a low of 41,862.29 points in the day trade.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said stocks closed higher amid thin trade led by select scrips across the board amid bull-run in global equities and expectations of an exit from the FATF’s grey list.

“Fertiliser and cement stocks outperformed on expectations the government’s rehabilitation procurements were going to lift their profits big time, while easing political noise and surging global crude prices also underpinned the sentiment,” Mehanti said.

However, he said mid session pressure remained owing to falling rupee and a new estimate the country might have suffered $30 billion losses because of floods.

The KSE-30 index also increased by 60.62 points or 0.39 percent to 15,723.43 points compared with 15,662.81 points recorded in the last session.

Traded shares decreased by 43 million shares to 118.511 million shares from 161.425 million shares. The trading value dropped to Rs3.873 billion from Rs5.835 billion. Market capital expanded to Rs6.941 trillion from Rs6.927 trillion. Out of 324 companies active in the session, 145 closed in the green, 151 in the red and 28 remained unchanged.

Topline Securities said former prime minister Imran Khan’s statement that he was willing to speak to the government if they were ready to hold free and fair elections led to marginal index gain.

Investors' interest was mostly witnessed in the banking sector mainly in UBL, MEBL, HBL, and MCB.

The highest increase was recorded in shares of Sapphire Textile, which rose by Rs41.09 to Rs1,107.49 per share, followed by Millat Tractors, which increased by Rs29.87 to Rs838.44 per share. A significant decline was noted in shares of Sapphire Fiber, which fell by Rs94 to Rs1,166 per share, followed by Siemens Pakistan, which decreased by Rs37.33 to Rs696 per share.

Arif Habib Ltd said another rangebound session was witnessed at the PSX.

“The market opened in the positive zone and continued to trade in a consolidated range as investor’s participation remained dull throughout the day due to weakening rupee against US dollar. However, in the last trading hour value buying was noticed,” it reported.

Sectors contributing to the performance included banks (+75.0 points), automobile assemblers (+35.7 points), cement (+33.5 points), power (+22.0 points), and textile (+8.5 points).

Hascol Petrol was the volume leader with 10.214 million shares. It increased by 21 paisas to Rs6.81 per share. It was followed by K-Electric Ltd with 6.926 million shares. The power company fell by one paisas to Rs3.21 per share.

Other stocks that recorded significant turnover included Quice Foods, JS Bank Ltd, WorldCall Telecom, TRG Pak Ltd, Cnergyico PK, Javedan Corp, Al-Shaheer Corp, and Azgard Nine.

Turnover in the future contracts decreased to 22.224 million shares from 32.474 million shares.