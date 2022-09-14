Rupee extends fall on import payment pressures

KARACHI: Rupee continued shedding its value against the dollar in the eighth consecutive session, losing 2.10 or 0.91 percent due to import payment pressure, which would likely intensify after import of cotton for local textile industry, analysts said on Tuesday.

In the interbank market, the local unit closed at Rs231.92 against the dollar, up from Rs229.82 level seen on Monday.

Since August 16, 2022, the US dollar has appreciated by Rs18.02 or 7.8 percent against the rupee in the interbank market.

Dollar appreciated in the open market too, going up by Rs3 to close around Rs239. Since August 16, the kerb market has been on an upward trajectory too, with the greenback appreciating by Rs29 against the local unit.

The sharp rise in the dollar value against the rupee has been attributed to the import payment pressure and less inflows even after International Monetary Fund (IMF) released $1.1 billion tranche for Pakistan at the end of last month.

Analysts also described the situation fluid for the rupee as the country experienced one of the worst natural disasters to befall it following the devastating floods, which have covered large swathes of land in Sindh and Balochistan. Floods have also ruined the agriculture sector in both provinces to a large extent, which is why domestic agriculture needs are also being met via imports.

Pakistan is still assessing losses suffered by the economy on account of floods in order to seek international help for the affectees as well as for their rehabilitation.

Samiullah Tariq, Head of Research at Pak-Kuwait Investment Company said, “This is the import payment pressure, which is putting down the rupee against the dollar.”

He said that flood caused massive destruction to agriculture sector especially to the cotton crop, which is the key raw material for the country’s largest export-oriented textile sector.

He said that the country was expected to import $1.5 to $2 billion of cotton this year to keep the wheel of the textile industry running. Pakistani textile exporters have been searching the markets to import cotton for domestic needs and a delegation departed for Tanzania to explore the options.

“Pakistan is also importing onion and tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan, which is also causing pressure along with the normal import payment, especially after government lifted the ban on import of luxury items,” he said.

Dollar indexation has some impact on the rupee as globally dollar gained strength, but it was not too much.

He expressed hope that rupee would gain some strength against the dollar, once international aid starts pouring in for the flood affectees as has been announced by various countries and international institutions.