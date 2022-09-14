PC input sought on managing DISCOs on PPP basis

ISLAMABAD: The Cabinet Committee on Privatisation (CCoP) on Tuesday tasked the Privatisation Commission (PC) to come up with its thorough input on the prospects of public private partnership in the management of power distribution companies (DISCOs).

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Miftah Ismail presided over the committee meeting, an official statement said.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Privatisation/Chairman Privatisation Commission Abid Hussain Bhayo, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Government Effectiveness, Dr Muhammad Jehanzeb Khan, federal secretaries, and senior officials.

The Privatisation Commission had tabled a summary related to Private sector participation in Management of DISCOs, i.e IESCO, FESCO, and HESCO.

As per details, Ministry of Privatisation in May 2021 had submitted a summary before the CCoP for affirmation of the scope of “private sector participation in Management of DISCOs” as per the recommendations of the working group comprising officials from Power Division, NEPRA, World Bank and Privatisation Commission.

The decision in this regard was taken by CCoP in its meeting held dated May 21, 2021 and entailed a "Concession Model" for eight DISCOs and Management Contracts for two (2) DISCOs (QESCO and TESCO) (Annex-I).

The CCoP, however, in its meeting on June 24, 2022 directed the Power Division to write to all provinces through the Ministry of Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) for negotiations in buying of concerned DISCOs by the respective province.

The Ministry of Energy (Power Division) in line with the above-cited CCoP decision, had written to the Ministry of IPC on July 22, 2022.

In the meantime, Sindh Government had also started negotiations with the Power Division for acquiring (provincialisation) of HESCO and SEPCO. Power Division had constituted a three-member committee on June 20, 2022 (Annex-IV) comprising senior officials from its Division as well as Government of Sindh.

Two meetings of the referred committee have been held on June 29 and July 28, 2022 respectively. Privatisation Commission also attended both the meetings on special invitation by the Power Division.

Power Division was directed to carry out the complete evaluation of the assets of the DISCOs by the reputed valuation firm and to present a synopsis of financial health of companies.

The commission also presented a report of the sub-committee constituted by CCoP on privatisation of services International Hostel (SIH).

The Cabinet committee in its meeting on June 24, 2022 had constituted a sub-committee to review the Services International Hotel, Lahore (SIH) transaction.