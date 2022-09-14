Two exchange companies suspended

KARACHI: The central bank on Tuesday suspended the authorisation of two exchange companies located in Lahore and Karachi due to serious violations of regulatory instructions.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) in a notification said that the suspension was with immediate effect for M/s Great Union Exchange Company-B (Pvt) Limited and M/s Swiss International Exchange Company-B (Pvt) Limited for three months due to regulatory violations.

The central bank has advised both the companies to strengthen their internal control functions and submit, to SBP, a report of corrective measures to be taken.

Further, the authorisation of one branch each of both companies has been cancelled with immediate effect. The cancelled branch of the Swiss International Exchange Company is located at Shop No 32 & 33, Tahir Center, near Jahangir Park, Saddar Karachi, whereas the branch of Great Union Exchange Company is located at Shop No 33, Ground Floor, Mall Plaza, the Mall, Saddar, Rawalpindi Cantt.

Both exchange companies, their head offices, branches/outlets have been restricted from undertaking any kind of business activity during the suspension period.