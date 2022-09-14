No restrictions on raw material imports: SBP

KARACHI: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Tuesday clarified that there were no restrictions on import of raw materials.

According to a statement issued by the SBP, some media reports and representatives of trade organisations have claimed that banks were not opening letters of credit (LCs) for essential raw materials, including pharmaceuticals.

“This is contrary to the facts. It is clarified that there is no restriction on the import of raw material for any industry, including export-oriented industry,” the SBP said.

It further clarified that the SBP has advised banks, through EPD Circular Letters # 9 and #11 of May 20, 2022 and July 5, 2022, to seek prior permission before initiating transactions for import of motor cars (CKD), mobile phones (CKD) and machinery (falling under HS codes Chapter 84, 85 and certain codes with prefix 87).

Keeping in view the concerns of the industry, SBP and the federal government, in consultation with the relevant stakeholders have devised a mechanism to accommodate import by different sectors/industries ie automobiles, mobile phones, home appliances, tractors, two and three wheelers, transformers and switchgear, auto parts manufacturers, telecom operators and exporters.

SBP has already approved more than 7,000 cases till date. The delays in approval were caused sometimes because of submission of inaccurate or insufficient information to the central bank.

However, the central bank was striving hard to expedite the approval process as much as it can, the statement said.