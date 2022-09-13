Resolution in PA for removal of Rameez Raja

Saadia Taimur, a PMLN legislator, on Monday submitted a resolution in Punjab Assembly Secretariat demanding the removal of Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman Rameez Raja. The resolution submitted that Rameez Raja was no more capable of running an institution like PCB and stated further that every Pakistani was disappointed over the surprising defeat of Pakistan's cricket team in Asia Cup. She also submitted in the resolution that the national cricket team was seriously lacking proper training and management.