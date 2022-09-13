Three killed over ‘Karo-Kari’ in Sindh

SUKKUR: Three people, including a woman, were killed in two different incidents pertaining ‘Karo-Kari’ in districts Ghotki and Jacobabad.

Reports said a man Sardar Shar shot his wife Nazira dead over the issue of ‘Karo-Kari’ in village Abdullah Shar near Daharki in district Ghotki and managed to escape from the scene. In another incident, some unidentified armed men killed two brothers, identified as Ghulsheer and Dilsheer in an ambush at Ghorchani Larro near Abad Police Station of Jacobabad. The police shifted the bodies to Civil Hospital Jacobabad, while attackers managed to escape.

The police said the deceased had migrated from Jaghan area of Shikarpur to Machi village in Jacobabad after having conflict with a group of their community over ‘Karo-Kari.’ They said the FIR would be registered on the statement of the deceased’s family members. The deceased’s cousin told the police that Muhammad Amin Isani and his accomplices had shot Gulsheer and Dilsheer over a ‘Karo-Kari’ issue.