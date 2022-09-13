Punjab CM to dissolve PA whenever Imran asks: Chohan

LAHORE: Spokesperson to Punjab Chief Minister Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan on Monday said the CM would dissolve assembly whenever Imran Khan asked him to do so.

While talking to media outside Punjab Assembly, Chohan said Imran could not be compared with Nawaz Sharif or Atlaf Hussain. He said the nation would not accept Imran’s comparison with Nawaz Sharif, who was convicted by the apex court of Pakistan.

Chohan while responding to the reports related to the breaches in Punjab govt said that the CM and his allies were performing their duty very well. He said Imran’s govt was also going very well but a foreign conspiracy involving dollars damaged the country to great extent.The PA, later, also passed different bills including the Punjab Occupation Safety and Health Bill 2022.