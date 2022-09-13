KSA launches campaign to help flood victims

ISLAMABAD: In a major initiative to provide assistance to the flood victims in Pakistan, Saudi Arabia on Monday launched a popular national campaign to collect donations.

The announcement was made by Dr Abdullah Al-Rabeeah, general supervisor of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KS Relief). “The campaign comes in support of the humanitarian efforts and delivery assistance being carried out by the Kingdom ever since the start of the natural disaster,” he said.

Dr Al-Rabeeah called on the philanthropists to extend their donations to support the Pakistani people through the Sahem platform via the electronic applications or through the KS Relief’s accounts in various Saudi banks.

“KS Relief is the body authorised to collect donations directed to send abroad. There is strict oversight by the centre to ensure that the aid reaches its beneficiaries in the designated countries of the world,” he added.

The first batch of relief stuff was dispatched from Islamabad under his supervision last month. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram Rathore thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman, and Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman for the Kingdom’s humanitarian initiative to support the flood-stricken Pakistani people.

“The floods affected 43 million people and destroyed two million homes,” he pointed out. Dr Samir Al-Jaitili, spokesman of the KS Relief, announced to initiate emergency relief with two planes loaded with assistance goods immediately.

The relief goods will include tents, food and medical equipment. Sources told ‘The News’ that the Saudi relief items will come through regular flights as it would be converted into an air bridge of relief between the brotherly countries in the coming days.