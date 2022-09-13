NHS prevents recruitments at PIMS, Senate panel told

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) has prevented through the ‘verbal directives’ the recruitment of around 780 healthcare professionals, including anesthetics, trauma surgeons, physicians and other staff which include nurses and paramedics at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad, officials told the Senate’s Standing Committee on Health on Monday.

The healthcare facility has been facing an extreme shortage of healthcare professionals for the last 20 years, the PIMS officials told the visiting senators and urged them to play their role in fulfilling the human resource needs of the health facility, which is catering to the health needs of thousands of people from Islamabad as well as neighbouring cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Senate Standing Committee on Health, led-by Senator Dr Humayun Mohmand, visited various wards and departments of PIMS Islamabad, including its cardiac emergency, OPDs, and Thalassaemia treatment centre and sought details from the patients about quality of services being provided to them by the hospital administration. Briefing the Senate committee members on the strengths and issues being faced by the health facility, Dean at PIMS Dr Rizwan Taj said around 250 seats were vacant at the school of dentistry alone, due to which it was only offering OPD services and procedures in the daycare. The visiting senators observed that the cost of different procedures was beyond the affordability of common patients and directed the hospital administration to either reduce the charges of procedures or support them in availing these services through Zakat and Baitul Maal.

Orthopedic Surgeon Dr Asfandyar Khan informed the visiting senators regarding the problems being faced by the patients seeking treatment on Sehat Cards, saying they don’t get the implants and other medical supplies required for procedures through the Sehat Cards, while Baitul Maal provides medicines and other implants within a few days or weeks.

Responding to the queries of senators, Dr Rizwan Taj said due to the government’s remuneration package, the foreign-trained trauma surgeons and experts were not joining the health facility as they were earning better through their practices and added that instead of the FPSC, the hospital administration should be allowed to make recruitments of the health professionals.