A for Aleph drops compilation album

Karachi: If you google the term ‘floods in Pakistan’ you’re not going to find many optimistic stories. Climate change has shown how it is a scientific reality.



If anything – as this piece is being written – media from around the world is reporting on the flood-hit country as it continues to wreak havoc. The death toll alone has reportedly crossed more than 1300. Millions more have been affected.

As the devastation caused by the floods reaches grim heights amid a tense political climate, Pakistan’s civil society steps up to lend a hand.

One such effort comes from A for Aleph Records. Founded by Umair Dar and Anas Alam Khan in 2020, its mission statement includes, “curation, production, distribution and promotion of independent music”.

Speaking to Instep Today, Anas drew our attention to a compilation album that features all artists on their roster. “Sales from the album will go towards flood relief efforts,” he confirmed.

Many may know that A for Aleph Records has an eclectic roster and this reflects in the compilation album.

Scrolling through the record label’s bandcamp page (A for Aleph Records), you will quickly realize that the quality of musicians on their roster merits monetary investment from us, on any given day.

That the money is going straight towards flood relief efforts, and therefore, the right place.

The compilation album is called AIK: Compilation for flood relief 2022 in Pakistan and features 11 songs. Artists featured include Aizaz Sohail, Ali Suhail ft. Hasham Cheema, Malang Party, Aziz Kazi, Surkhwaab, Aam Taateel, Cosmic Fluid, co-VEN, Junaid Khan ft. Faraz Anwar, and Irfan Ali Taj.

Writing on the bandcamp compilation album’s page, A for Aleph Records notes, “The floods have affected over 30 million people and killed 1000+ people in the past few weeks. The situation continues to deteriorate, with heavy rains causing flooding and landslides. This is the time to come together and help marginalized communities however we can.”

Scroll further down the page to find bank details to make your contributions into. This is a noble cause, and desperately needed given just how badly this devastation will affect Pakistan for years to come. This is a way to contribute even if you’re not on the ground helping. Altruism is the call of the hour. A for Aleph Records understands that. It is time, we, the listeners, the music critics, the industry insiders and outsiders, play our part.

– To buy and donate, head to the following link: aforalephrecords.bandcamp.com