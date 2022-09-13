Sindh CM stuck as boat runs out of fuel

SUKKUR: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah’s boat ran out of fuel and needed to be rescued, when he was visiting flood-hit areas to review rescue and relief work in Sehwan on Monday.

The district administration had arranged an alternate boat that took the chief minister to the dyke, while the netizens trolled the incident on social media, strongly criticising and said that if such thing could be happened with the provincial executive then what would be happened to the common people. The netizens said it could give a true picture of the seriousness of the Sindh government and its claim to carry out rescue, relief and rehabilitation works for the flood victims.

It is pertinent to mention that when the Sindh CM’s boat reached near Bagh-e-Yousuf, it stopped due to running out of fuel. Later, another boat was arranged from Sehwan city to rescue Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, who was on a visit to provide rescue and relief to the flood victims.