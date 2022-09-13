Sherry berates PTI for making relief efforts controversial

ISLAMABAD: Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for running a smear campaign against government in a bid to block international assistance for the flood victims, Minister for Climate Change Senator Sherry termed the PTI’s move a conspiracy against flood victims.

“For God’s sake, keep the flood victims out of your political narrative. Probably, you are unaware of their sufferings. If you can’t help flood victims, don’t stop others from helping them,” tweeted Climate Change minister, adding, “People are awaiting for aid and your political narrative could deprive them of the aid.”

She added that the secretary general of the United Nations and ambassador wanted to help flood victims but the PTI was jealous of it. Instead of encouraging them, PTI was targeting and discouraging them.

“You are conspiring against the aid for flood victims out of your grudge against the government,” remarked Sherry and added that PTI was making flood relief aid controversial by showing the video of the UN chief in the rally.

She mentioned that PTI leaders and workers were attempting to keep the UN chief and foreign ambassadors from donating aid to the flood victims. “It is regretful that those, who accused others of conspiracy, are conspiring against the flood victims. What else could be a bigger conspiracy against the country and its people as millions of people are awaiting for aid, women and children are sitting under the open sky but they want to stop their aid,” asked Sherry.

The minister for climate change appreciated the UN chief for visiting Pakistan and making an unequivocal plea for humanitarian assistance. “We welcome all support and assistance to the destitute and homeless victims of this devastating flood, irrespective of cast, colour or political affiliation,” said Sherry.