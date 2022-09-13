Saqib Nisar never talked to me about Nawaz’s case: Shaukat Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD: While commenting on tendering of apology by ex-judge of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) Rana Shamim in contempt of court case, former judge of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Shaukat Siddiqui said that former chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Saqib Nisar did not hold any conversation about the issue on former prime minister Nawaz Sharif with him.

While condemning, he expressed regret over the claim of ex-GB judge Rana Shamim in his apology and said that it was an accusation.

In a statement on social media, Shaukat Siddiqui said that former GB judge tendered an apology to IHC and referred senior most judge instead of Justice Amir Farooq in his apology. He said that in July 2018, he was the most senior judge in IHC. He said that former CJP Saqib Nisar never exchanged views with him on the topic of Nawaz case. He termed it accusation and said the statement of Rana Shamim is regrettable and condemnable.