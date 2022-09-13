Oil crisis feared as 500 tankers stuck in Sindh, Balochistan

QUETTA: A petrol and diesel crisis is feared in the country after more than 500 oil tankers were stuck on roads of Sindh and Balochistan after heavy floods.
Owners said more than 500 trucks have been left stranded on the roads of the two provinces and the provincial governments have not taken any step to rescue them. The oil supply in the country will be badly affected, if they are not rescued in two days, they warned. All Pakistan Oil Tanker Association Chairman Mir Shams Shahwani said heavy traffic had come to a halt in Sindh, Balochistan and other parts of the country after heavy rains and floods. “Our trucks have been stranded in far-off areas for two weeks. The drivers and cleaners of the trucks are also facing serious issues, including food shortages,” he maintained.
