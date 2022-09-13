Prohibited funding case: FIA summons KP minister

PESHAWAR: Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Yousafzai for questioning in the prohibited funding case, local media reported. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Labour and Culture Shaukat Yousafzai has been summoned by FIA on Tuesday (today) at 10:00am.
After the verdict of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the prohibited funding case, FIA has summoned several PTI leaders — including Asad Qaiser and Shah Farman — in connection with the probe. Arshad Dad and PTI’s adviser on finance Siraj Ahmed have been called by FIA on September 14 (tomorrow) while the party’s secretary finance Sardar Azhar
Tariq, Atif Khan and Jamal Ansari have been summoned on Tuesday (today) to record their statements.
