Tuesday September 13, 2022
PTI chief exposes Fawad’s lie: Imran confirms Geo News report, admits meeting Robin Raphel

By News Desk
September 13, 2022
PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry. —File Photo

ISLAMABAD: Imran Khan himself exposed his party leader Fawad Chaudhry’s lie about his meeting with former US diplomat, by admitting during an interview with a private TV channel that he met Robin Raphel recently.

Geo News reported a day earlier that former prime minister had met Raphel at his Bani Gala residence in Islamabad. However, Fawad Chaudhry had denied it saying that the meeting was held three years back, but the PMLN spokesperson was talking of it today. However, Imran Khan confirmed on Monday that he had met the former US diplomat, as he believed that Pakistan should have good relations with the US.

