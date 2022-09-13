NHS prevents recruitments at PIMS, Senate panel told

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHS,R&C) has prevented through the ‘verbal directives’ the recruitment of around 780 healthcare professionals, including anesthetics, trauma surgeons, physicians and other staff which include nurses and paramedics at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Islamabad, officials told the Senate’s Standing Committee on Health on Monday.

The healthcare facility has been facing an extreme shortage of healthcare professionals for the last 20 years, the PIMS officials told the visiting senators and urged them to play their role in fulfilling the human resource needs of the health facility, which is catering to the health needs of thousands of people from Islamabad as well as neighbouring cities of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Senate Standing Committee on Health, led-by Senator Dr Humayun Mohmand, visited various wards and departments of PIMS Islamabad, including its cardiac emergency, OPDs, and Thalassaemia treatment centre and sought details from the patients about quality of services being provided to them by the hospital administration.

Senator Dr Humayun Mohmand assured the PIMS administration that they would try to visit the health facility once in two to three months to ascertain their problems and get them resolved.

Briefing the Senate committee members on the strengths and issues being faced by the health facility, Dean at PIMS Dr Rizwan Taj said around 250 seats were vacant at the school of dentistry alone, due to which it was only offering OPD services and procedures in the daycare, while the inpatient services had not been started yet at the dental facility.

The visiting senators inquired about the cost of dental procedures being offered at the PIMS school of dentistry and observed that the cost of different procedures, including the root-canal, filling, crowing and implants was beyond the affordability of common patients and directed the hospital administration to either reduce the charges of procedures or support them in availing these services through Zakat and Baitul Maal.

Senator Bahrmand Tangi suggested establishment of an information desk separately for male and female patients at the health facility to guide them regarding the availability of Baitul Maal and Zakat facilities for free-of-charge treatment, while the Committee Chairman Senator Dr Humayun Mohmand directed the PIMS administration to place banners in the Urdu language in the hospital containing information regarding the facilities available at the health facility.