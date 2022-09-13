Arrest absconders in minor’s kidnap case by 24th, orders court

KARACHI: A special gender-based violence court on Monday reissued non-bailable warrants (NBWs) for the arrest of six absconding suspects in the high-profile case of a teenage girl who was allegedly kidnapped from Karachi and lured into an illegal underage marriage in Punjab.

Zaheer Ahmed, the purported husband of the 15-year-old girl, and his brother Shabbir Ahmed face charges of kidnapping her from Karachi and solemnising her illegal underage marriage in Punjab.

Local cleric Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa, who allegedly solemnised the Nikah, Ali Asghar, a witness, and Zaheer’s relatives have been named as suspects in the charge sheet for allegedly aiding and abetting the offence.

As the case came up for hearing before Special Gender-Based Violence Court (East) Judge Ilyas, the prison police produced the four detained suspects - Zaheer, Shabbir, Ghulam Mustafa and Ali Asghar - in the court.

The investigating officer submitted a report informing the judge that the NBWs could not be executed on the six absconding suspects, and sought more time for the purpose.Accepting the plea, the judge adjourned the hearing until September 24, with the direction for the IO to arrest the suspects and produce them before the court on the next hearing. The absconding suspects include Noor Muneer, Muneer Hussain Lughmani, Muhammad Waseem, Khurram Mehmood, Muhammad Arif and Muhammad Umar.

On August 29 the judge had accepted the final charge sheet in the case against the 16 suspects. However, he removed the charge of rape of the victim because her medical examination had not been carried out to ascertain if she was sexually abused during the time she spent with her purported husband.

The IO had discharged around 25 suspects - said to be the relatives or friends of the alleged main suspect Zaheer - in the final charge sheet. Six suspects, including Zaheer’s mother, were listed as absconders in the case.

The court took cognisance against the nominated suspects, both detained and absconding, under sections 364-A (kidnapping or abducting a person under the age of fourteen), 363 (kidnapping), 368 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code, and sections 3(ii) and 4 of the Prevention of Trafficking in Person Act, 2018.The court also took cognisance against detained Hafiz Ghulam Mustafa and witness Ali Asghar under sections 3 and 4 of the Sindh Child Marriages Restraint Act, 2013.