Candidates demand exam postponement

PESHAWAR: The candidates from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for the Provincial Management Service (PMS) examination staged a protest outside Peshawar Press Club here on Monday, asking the government to postpone the Public Service Commission test scheduled for October 4.

The protestors were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans in favour of the demand.Calling for the postponement of the examination, the protesters said they could not appear in the examinations and test because of the recent devastating floods and rains in various parts of the province.