Arrangements reviewed for chehlum

PESHAWAR: The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) would be observed with religious fervour.This was stated at a meeting of Imamia Jirga held at Jamia Mosque at Koocha- Risaldar in Qissa Khwani to review arrangements for the upcoming Chehlum on Monday, said a press release.
Uelma, zakireen, caretakers of Imambargahs, heads of mourning processions, notables and others attended the meeting.Speaking on the occasion, Imamia Jirga secretary general Brig (r) Sartaj Qizalbash said that the chehlum would be observed with religious fervour to pay tributes to the martyrs of Karbala who sacrificed their lives for the glory of Islam.
He deplored that some elements were out to create rifts among the people for their own designs.Earlier, Allama Abid Hussain Abidi, Allama Taqi Zaidi and others spoke on the occasion and reposed confidence in the Imamia Jirga.
LAHORE: A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office to review steps to...
KARACHI: Two suspected robbers were killed and another wounded by citizens in Karachi’s Korangi and Baldia Town...
LAHORE: Adviser to CM on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema said that the imported government can stoop to any extent...
KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court reserved on Monday its verdict on an application of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement ...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has prevented through the ‘verbal...
ISLAMABAD: Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for running a smear campaign against government in a bid to block...
Comments