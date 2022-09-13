Arrangements reviewed for chehlum

PESHAWAR: The Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) would be observed with religious fervour.This was stated at a meeting of Imamia Jirga held at Jamia Mosque at Koocha- Risaldar in Qissa Khwani to review arrangements for the upcoming Chehlum on Monday, said a press release.

Uelma, zakireen, caretakers of Imambargahs, heads of mourning processions, notables and others attended the meeting.Speaking on the occasion, Imamia Jirga secretary general Brig (r) Sartaj Qizalbash said that the chehlum would be observed with religious fervour to pay tributes to the martyrs of Karbala who sacrificed their lives for the glory of Islam.

He deplored that some elements were out to create rifts among the people for their own designs.Earlier, Allama Abid Hussain Abidi, Allama Taqi Zaidi and others spoke on the occasion and reposed confidence in the Imamia Jirga.