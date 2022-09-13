HMC organises medical camp in Swat

MINGORA: A one-day free medical camp was organized by Medical Teaching Institute Hayatabad Medical Complex (HMC) Peshawar in the Rural Health Center at Durmai in Swat for the flood victims on Monday.
Over 5,000 patients were treated by doctors from seven different specialities, including general medicine, surgery, paediatrics, cardiology, skin, gynaecology, and eye.Free examination, diagnosis, and medicines were provided to the patients in the camp, including 300 ultrasounds, 150 ECGs, 400 sugar, and 500 blood pressure tests.
According to Awal Khan, HMC Nursing Director, the number of patients with skin, diarrhoea, gastro, high blood pressure, typhoid, malaria, and gynaecology was the highest in the medical camp.
