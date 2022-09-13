4 succumb to burn injuries

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: Four members of a family, who had sustained serious burn injuries in a gas leakage explosion in Dera city three days ago, died at Nishtar Hospital in Multan on

Monday.

The blast at the house of Muhammad Farooq in Mohalla Mohaniwala had wounded his wife Rukhsana, son Muhammad Umar, daughter-in-law Anam Bibi, and daughter Alisha Farooq.

The local residents had taken the victims to District Headquarters Hospital in Dera Ismail Khan but they were later referred to Nishtar Hospital in Multan due to a lack of facilities for patients having burn injuries.The victims died of their critical injuries despite hectic efforts by the doctors to save their lives.The house of the family had been destroyed in the explosion.