ANP, JUIF workers hold protest against gas loadshedding

CHARSADDA: The workers of Awami National Party (ANP) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) on Monday staged a protest against gas loadshedding in the district.
The ANP and JUIF activists had gathered at the Farooq Azam Chowk in Charsadda city to stage the protest, suspending the flow of traffic.
The vehicles heading to Tangi, Peshawar, Mardan and Nowshera remained stranded due to the protest. Chanting slogans against the government, Qasim Ali Khan of ANP and Sher Khan of JUIF said the residents of Charsadda had to face the 15 hours gas loadshedding on a daily basis.
They said the people were compelled to buy firewood to cook the food. The protesters said that the consumers paid inflated Sui gas bills, but the commodity was not being supplied to them.
They said the children went to schools without having breakfast due to the lack of gas supply.The protesters asked the government to ensure the supply of gas or else they would intensify the protest. Later, they dispersed peacefully and reopened the road to traffic.
