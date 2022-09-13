Four alleged terrorists killed

PESHAWAR: Four alleged terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Lakki Marwat district, sources said on Monday.The operation was carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Department, security forces and the local police.

It was taken after receiving the information that militants associated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group operating under local commanders Akhtar Muhammad and Atiqur Rehman were present in the Takhtikhel area and plotting terrorist activity. The sources said an encounter took place during which four alleged terrorists were killed. Explosives and ammunition were seized as well.