Four alleged terrorists killed

PESHAWAR: Four alleged terrorists were killed during an intelligence-based operation in the Lakki Marwat district, sources said on Monday.The operation was carried out by the Counter-Terrorism Department, security forces and the local police.
It was taken after receiving the information that militants associated with Hafiz Gul Bahadur Group operating under local commanders Akhtar Muhammad and Atiqur Rehman were present in the Takhtikhel area and plotting terrorist activity. The sources said an encounter took place during which four alleged terrorists were killed. Explosives and ammunition were seized as well.
LAHORE: A meeting was held under the chair of Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his office to review steps to...
KARACHI: Two suspected robbers were killed and another wounded by citizens in Karachi’s Korangi and Baldia Town...
LAHORE: Adviser to CM on Information Omer Sarfaraz Cheema said that the imported government can stoop to any extent...
KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court reserved on Monday its verdict on an application of Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement ...
ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination has prevented through the ‘verbal...
ISLAMABAD: Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf for running a smear campaign against government in a bid to block...
Comments