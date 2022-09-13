Dealers want ban on land transfers lifted

PESHAWAR: The Muttahida Property Dealers Association has warned the provincial government of launching a protest movement if its genuine demands including the lifting of the ban on land transfers were not met.

Speaking at a news conference at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, the provincial president of the association, Shah Pur Islam, said that the ban on transfers of lands had created numerous problems and 80 per cent of people were waiting for the lifting of the curb.

Flanked by other office-bearers of the association, he said the people were facing problems with the sale and purchase of the land and this had affected the business of property dealers as well.

He observed that the property dealers had apprised the relevant authorities of the issue but they had adopted mysterious silence.Condemning, what he said was, anti-people and anti-business policies of the government, he said instead of solving their genuine problems, heavy taxes had been imposed on them.Such heavy taxes, he said, was unacceptable to the property dealers and urged the government to withdraw the ban on transfers of land and take back taxes.