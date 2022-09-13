Inflation has made life miserable for people: CM

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Monday the economy of country had been hit hard under the rulers at the federal level and inflation was unprecedented which had made life miserable for the people.

He stated this while addressing the parliamentary party meeting of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) here, said a handout.Mahmood Khan said high inflation had made access to basic needs impossible for the majority of the population with concerns running high over the absence of a clear roadmap to overcome the current situation.

The chief minister said the relief and rehabilitation of flood-hit people was our collective responsibility but accused the federal government of politicizing this national cause.He added that the federal government was an imported one and accused it of politicizing the telethon held for fund-raising to mitigate the sufferings of flood affectees.

The chief minister said PTI Chairman Imran Khan was the only leader who had the ability to steer the country out of the economic crisis and put the economy on the right track.

He added that Imran Khan represented the federation due to which the PTI’s popularity and that of Imran Khan was increasing with every passing day.Mahmood Khan said that the corrupt mafia had now resorted to political victimization and empty slogans void of any truth.He said every PTI worker stood by Imran Khan and would support him on every front, adding PTI was a national party having deep roots in every province.