Managers visit USCs

Rawalpindi:The Utility Stores Corporation (USC) regional managers have visited all stores of (Rawalpindi-I and II) to ensure the availability of necessary items like ‘atta’, ghee, pulses, sugar, etc to consumers.

The concerned officers discussed with customers to resolve the grievances of public about availability of all items here on Monday. The regional managers directed warehouse in-charges and store managers to ensure the basic items to the masses at discounted prices. They said that they were providing subsidised ghee in every store on regular basis. All items were available here in all stores in bulk, they claimed.

A large number of customers (men and women) could be seen in government run stores buying all basic items in bulk. USCs, Committee Chowk, Muslim Town, Mareer Hasan, Scheme-III, Ratta Amral and several others were jam packed with customers buying necessary items on subsidised prices.